Cleveland restaurant employees, customers assaulted, shot at during robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a violent robbery at a restaurant early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police officers were called out to Broadway Pizza in the 5600 block of Broadway Ave. just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers said they found several employees and customers “bleeding profusely.”

According to police, after the two suspects entered the pizza shop, they beat, shot at and robbed the victims before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information, please call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216–25 –CRIME and a cash reward may be available.

