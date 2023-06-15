2 Strong 4 Bullies
Congresswoman Shontel Brown hosting Human Trafficking Summit amid recent stings

Representative Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in the rematch for...
Representative Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in the rematch for Ohio’s 11th district congressional seat.(Kelly Kennedy)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Shontel Brown will host an OH-11 Human Trafficking Prevention Summit Saturday in Cleveland.

Officials say the summit is in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, and will happen at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center at Cuyahoga Community College.

Constituents and community officials will learn more about human trafficking and efforts to combat it, including how they can help.

Expert presentations, partner representative panels and a lived experience expert’s perspective on best practices will all be available for those in attendance.

“Human trafficking is a global problem with local victims,” said Congresswoman Shontel Brown.

“The impacts of trafficking can be devastating and we need a comprehensive approach to combat this heinous crime. I am proud to host this summit in partnership with DHS to provide local agencies and constituents with more information on how to prevent trafficking and support survivors,” Brown said.

