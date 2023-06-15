2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - If the dolls and decor don’t do it for ya, the Elvis room in this Medina house that’s up for sale might get you ‘all shook up.’

That’s right... this single family residence at 5061 Grande Blvd. has made mini-museums out of two of the three bedrooms.

One features an extensive curated collection of dozens of collectable dolls displayed on shelves, in cases, cribs, and bassinets.

The other is a shrine honoring the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, complete with a life-size statue, cardboard cutout, posters, and busts of Elvis Presley.

While you may not be able to keep these decorations if you were to shell out the $299,000 asking price, you would get to be in the heart of Medina with a large backyard with a privacy fence, Eden kitchen with a center island, vaulted ceilings in the primary bedroom, and a spacious great room that features vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and skylights.

It was built in 1999 and sits on .30 acres, but the sale is listed as pending on Zillow.

To learn more about this listing by Keller Williams Elevate, click here to view the Zillow listing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

