EDWINS in Cleveland offering $250 gift card in exchange for unloaded guns

EDWIN’S restaurant is offering a $250 gift card to any EDWIN’S establishment in exchange for an...
EDWIN’S restaurant is offering a $250 gift card to any EDWIN’S establishment in exchange for an unloaded hand gun.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EDWIN’S restaurant is offering a $250 gift card to any EDWIN’S establishment in exchange for an unloaded hand gun.

Chef Brandon Chrostowski is taking action to make Cleveland a safer city by offering the gun exchange program.

The EDWINS institute to offer free child care to students

All guns will be 100% anonymously collected and stored in a locked safe to be turned in to police daily, officials say.

The goal of the program is to get 100 guns off the street by the end of July.

“This program has to work! We cannot fail and will do whatever is needed to save lives and get guns off our streets,” Chrostowski said. “I sincerely hope this catches on and other businesses follow suit. Let’s make Cleveland the model for how to do this.”

