Former Toledo City Council member found guilty of extortion

Gary Johnson
Gary Johnson(WTVG)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Toledo City Council member was found guilty of extortion after a four-day trial.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say Garrick “Gary” Johnson was found guilty of Hobbs Act extortion under color of official right by a jury for accepting money in order to support an application for a special use permit.

Officials say the 61-year-old accepted $2,000 in order to support a special use permit application for an internet café on Secor Road in Toledo.

Court documents show a friend of an FBI source applied for the special use permit, which failed to pass in city council.

No sentencing date has been set.

