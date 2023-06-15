Holmes County barn burns with 300 hay bales, tractor inside

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire burned a Salt Creek Township barn to the ground with about 300 large hay bales. a tractor, and other miscellaneous items inside, East Holmes Fire and EMS confirmed.

East Holmes Fire and EMS was sent to the fire on Township Road 604 at 12:35 p.m. on June 13.

First responders arrived to find the 50′ x 140′ barn fully engulfed in flames, according to East Holmes Fire and EMS.

East Holmes Fire and EMS confirmed there were no animals in the barn and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, East Holmes Fire and EMS said.

Holmes Fire District #1, the Prairie Township Fire Department, the South Central Fire Department, and the Winesburg Fire Department assisted on scene.

East Holmes Fire and EMS shared these photos of the aftermath of the blaze:

