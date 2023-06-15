Man in custody after stand-off with SWAT at North Olmsted hotel

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police and SWAT officers arrested a fugitive wanted for fraud at a hotel Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman hostage and started a fire in the room.

Colin Larouere ((Source: North Olmsted police))

North Olmsted Detective Lieutenant Dan Barrett said officers were called to the Radisson Inn in the 25000 block of Country Club Blvd. around 11:20 a.m. for a fraud investigation.

According to Detective Lieutenant Barrett. hotel staff said the suspect, later identified as Colin Larouere, was using fraudulent information and fraudulent credit cards to rent a room with a woman.

The couple was also in possession of a stolen U-Haul truck which was parked in the hotel parking lot, said police.

Officers added Larouere, 40, has an active felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County for fraud and is wanted for questioning by Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.

Officers made contact with Larouere around 1 p.m. and requested he leave his room.

Larouere allegedly then barricaded himself inside and refused to let the woman leave.

Detective Lieutenant Barrett said officers also learned Larouere had a gun, so all the hotel guests were evacuated and SWAT responded to the scene.

Hostage negotiators were able to get the woman to exit the room safely around 2 p.m.

Around 3 p.m., officers noticed smoke coming from his room and firefighters were called to the hotel.

Shortly afterwards, Larouere exited the hotel room and was taken into custody without incident.

North Olmsted firefighters then entered the room and put out the small fire in the bathtub and a trash cam.

A semi-automatic hand gun was recovered during the search of the hotel room, said police.

Larouere, whose last known address is in Cleveland, is currently charged by North Olmsted police for kidnapping and aggravated arson.

According to police, additional charges are pending.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.