2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man in custody after stand-off with SWAT at North Olmsted hotel

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police and SWAT officers arrested a fugitive wanted for fraud at a hotel Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman hostage and started a fire in the room.

Colin Larouere
Colin Larouere((Source: North Olmsted police))

North Olmsted Detective Lieutenant Dan Barrett said officers were called to the Radisson Inn in the 25000 block of Country Club Blvd. around 11:20 a.m. for a fraud investigation.

According to Detective Lieutenant Barrett. hotel staff said the suspect, later identified as Colin Larouere, was using fraudulent information and fraudulent credit cards to rent a room with a woman.

The couple was also in possession of a stolen U-Haul truck which was parked in the hotel parking lot, said police.

Officers added Larouere, 40, has an active felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County for fraud and is wanted for questioning by Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.

Officers made contact with Larouere around 1 p.m. and requested he leave his room.

Larouere allegedly then barricaded himself inside and refused to let the woman leave.

Detective Lieutenant Barrett said officers also learned Larouere had a gun, so all the hotel guests were evacuated and SWAT responded to the scene.

Hostage negotiators were able to get the woman to exit the room safely around 2 p.m.

Around 3 p.m., officers noticed smoke coming from his room and firefighters were called to the hotel.

Shortly afterwards, Larouere exited the hotel room and was taken into custody without incident.

North Olmsted firefighters then entered the room and put out the small fire in the bathtub and a trash cam.

A semi-automatic hand gun was recovered during the search of the hotel room, said police.

Larouere, whose last known address is in Cleveland, is currently charged by North Olmsted police for kidnapping and aggravated arson.

According to police, additional charges are pending.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cole James Bridges
Stow soldier pleads guilty to attempting to aid ISIS
Ambus Shephard
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of raping woman at Edgewater
Branden Fluker is a fugitive, wanted for two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Wanted: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges
Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.
Akron selects 40 vacant properties for 2023 Mow to Own program