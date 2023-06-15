2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Married couple pleads guilty in connection with murder at Seven Hills home

Bernard Murphy
Bernard Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A married couple has pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home in August 2022.

Bernard Murphy, 45, pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and Jenea Murphy, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge of having weapons while under rehabilitation.

Bernard Murphy
Bernard Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))
Jenea Murphy
Jenea Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))

Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022.

The victim, Maurice Petrak, 54, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported Petrak to University Hospitals Medial Center Parma where he was pronounced dead.

Several hours later police arrested the Murphys.

Police added the suspects and victim all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Bernard Murphy will be sentenced on June 27 and Jenea Murphy will be sentenced on July 25.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on...
Ohio House votes to mandate defibrillators in schools, sports venues after collapse of Bills’ Hamlin
Gary Johnson
Former Toledo City Council member found guilty of extortion
Branden Fluker is a fugitive, wanted for two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Wanted: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges
EDWIN’S restaurant is offering a $250 gift card to any EDWIN’S establishment in exchange for an...
EDWINS in Cleveland offering $250 gift card in exchange for unloaded guns