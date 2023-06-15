Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms later today and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will continue to increase through the day with high temperatures in the 70s. The next cold front will approach the area tonight. Our current forecast has showers and storms developing later this afternoon from west to east. The higher risk will be this evening. This cold front is moving slow. We don’t think it will get through until tomorrow morning. Look for showers and storms in the area through the night. A blast of cooler air behind this system tomorrow. Lots of clouds around and a stiff north wind sets up. A few showers possible from time to time. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow only around 70 degrees. Drier air on Saturday with sunshine.

