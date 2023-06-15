Ohio Free Fishing days: enjoy fishing in Ohio’s public waters free

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s free fishing days fall on a weekend this year!

June 17 and 18 have been declared free fishing days in Ohio, meaning fishers do not have to have a license to fish.

Officials say all Ohio residents are welcome to experience Ohio’s public fishing opportunities Saturday and Sunday.

All size and bag limits apply during the weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural resources.

More information on Ohio’s fishing regulations can be found on the ODNR website.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.