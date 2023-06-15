2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Free Fishing days: enjoy fishing in Ohio’s public waters free

Ohio’s free fishing weekend is back!
Ohio’s free fishing weekend is back!(n/a)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s free fishing days fall on a weekend this year!

June 17 and 18 have been declared free fishing days in Ohio, meaning fishers do not have to have a license to fish.

Officials say all Ohio residents are welcome to experience Ohio’s public fishing opportunities Saturday and Sunday.

All size and bag limits apply during the weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural resources.

More information on Ohio’s fishing regulations can be found on the ODNR website.

