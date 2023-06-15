Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of raping woman at Edgewater

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Cleveland man convicted of raping a woman at Edgewater Park in December 2019 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Kelley Thursday.

On May 3, Ambus Shephard pleaded guilty to rape and felonious assault.

Ambus Shephard ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said on Dec. 29, 2019, Shephard approached the 24-year-old victim, sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene.

A Good Samaritan found the victim and called police.

EMS transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Police arrested Shephard on Jan. 3, 2020.

On Thursday, Shepard will also be sentenced on another unrelated sexual assault case.

