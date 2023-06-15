Stow soldier pleads guilty to attempting to aid ISIS

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man from Stow pled guilty in U.S. District Court to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder U.S. military service members on Wednesday.

Cole Bridges faces up to 20 years for both charges he plead guilty to, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Court documents show Bridges attempted to assist the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”) to attack and kill U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzalez, joined the Army in 2019.

Bridges was stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia when he began researching jihadist propaganda, according to court documents.

In 2020, Bridges began communicating with an FBI employee who was posing as an ISIS supporter with contact to ISIS fighters in the Middle East.

Court documents show Bridges expressed desire to aid ISIS and eventually provided information to aid fighters on how to attack U.S. military members in the Middle East.

Among other things, BRIDGES diagrammed specific military maneuvers intended to help ISIS fighters maximize the lethality of attacks on U.S. troops. BRIDGES further provided advice about the best way to fortify an ISIS encampment to repel an attack by U.S. Special Forces, including by wiring certain buildings with explosives to kill the U.S. troops.

Bridges will be sentenced November 2.

