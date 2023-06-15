2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stow soldier pleads guilty to attempting to aid ISIS

Cole James Bridges
Cole James Bridges(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man from Stow pled guilty in U.S. District Court to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder U.S. military service members on Wednesday.

Cole Bridges faces up to 20 years for both charges he plead guilty to, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Court documents show Bridges attempted to assist the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”) to attack and kill U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzalez, joined the Army in 2019.

Bridges was stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia when he began researching jihadist propaganda, according to court documents.

In 2020, Bridges began communicating with an FBI employee who was posing as an ISIS supporter with contact to ISIS fighters in the Middle East.

Court documents show Bridges expressed desire to aid ISIS and eventually provided information to aid fighters on how to attack U.S. military members in the Middle East.

Bridges will be sentenced November 2.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Ambus Shephard
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of raping woman at Edgewater
Branden Fluker is a fugitive, wanted for two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Wanted: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges
Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.
Akron selects 40 vacant properties for 2023 Mow to Own program
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’ (Photo by: MLS Now)
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’