Unlucky duckies rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain

FARILAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn Police officers and Fairlawn Service Department members saved the day for a couple of not so lucky duckies who fell down a storm drain.

The rescue mission happened around noon on June 14.

The officers and service department teamed up by removing the storm drain grate and using a net to bring the ducklings back on dry land.

Fairlawn Police shared these photos of the first responders new feathered friends before they were brought back to their mama:

Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain (Fairlawn Police)

“Shout out to the Fairlawn Service Department and our officers for their courageous rescue of baby ducklings today!” Fairlawn Police exclaimed.

