Unlucky duckies rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARILAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn Police officers and Fairlawn Service Department members saved the day for a couple of not so lucky duckies who fell down a storm drain.
The rescue mission happened around noon on June 14.
The officers and service department teamed up by removing the storm drain grate and using a net to bring the ducklings back on dry land.
Fairlawn Police shared these photos of the first responders new feathered friends before they were brought back to their mama:
“Shout out to the Fairlawn Service Department and our officers for their courageous rescue of baby ducklings today!” Fairlawn Police exclaimed.
