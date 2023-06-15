2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unlucky duckies rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain

Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain(Fairlawn Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARILAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn Police officers and Fairlawn Service Department members saved the day for a couple of not so lucky duckies who fell down a storm drain.

The rescue mission happened around noon on June 14.

The officers and service department teamed up by removing the storm drain grate and using a net to bring the ducklings back on dry land.

Fairlawn Police shared these photos of the first responders new feathered friends before they were brought back to their mama:

Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain(Fairlawn Police)
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain(Fairlawn Police)
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain(Fairlawn Police)

“Shout out to the Fairlawn Service Department and our officers for their courageous rescue of baby ducklings today!” Fairlawn Police exclaimed.

