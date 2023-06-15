2 Strong 4 Bullies
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – In a major win for UPS drivers, the company has reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks.

The deal would see a/c installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

Only two fans will be installed in the 95,000 vehicles already in service.

They will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

The deal might help avert a strike the drivers are set to vote on, which would begin when the current contract expires at the end of next month.

That depends on whether the sides can also reach an agreement on a pay raise for drivers.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

