2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Wanted: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges

Branden Fluker is a fugitive, wanted for two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Branden Fluker is a fugitive, wanted for two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features an East Cleveland man who is wanted for rape, according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Branden Fluker, who also uses the name Branden Darnale, is facing two counts of rape.

According to Crime Stoppers, Fluker was watching a movie with a women who fell asleep, and when she woke up she claims Fluker was sexually assaulting her.

When she tried to push him off of her Fluker allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck.

Fluker has several face and neck tattoos that might make him easily identifiable, including a cross underneath his left eye.

Branden Fluker is wanted on two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department....
Branden Fluker is wanted on two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. Fluker has several tattoos that make him recognizable.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on Fluker’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Ambus Shephard
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of raping woman at Edgewater
Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.
Akron selects 40 vacant properties for 2023 Mow to Own program
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’ (Photo by: MLS Now)
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’
Sawchyn's Cafe manager Stacy Arafat holds up naloxone and a fentanyl test strip kit, which are...
Cleveland bars and clubs stocking up on fentanyl test strips as overdoses surge