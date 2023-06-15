Wanted: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features an East Cleveland man who is wanted for rape, according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Branden Fluker, who also uses the name Branden Darnale, is facing two counts of rape.

According to Crime Stoppers, Fluker was watching a movie with a women who fell asleep, and when she woke up she claims Fluker was sexually assaulting her.

When she tried to push him off of her Fluker allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck.

Fluker has several face and neck tattoos that might make him easily identifiable, including a cross underneath his left eye.

Branden Fluker is wanted on two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. Fluker has several tattoos that make him recognizable. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on Fluker’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

