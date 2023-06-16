2 additional men charged in carjacking of Cleveland double amputee, leaving him on train tracks to die

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas this week indicted two additional men in the carjacking of a double amputee in February.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Aaron Parsons, 36, and two other men, approached the victim who was sitting in his car near E. 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 21.

Court records say 24-year-old Eric DeJesus and 23-year-old Nathan Cochran have also been charged in relation to the carjacking.

The grand jury on Monday indicted both men to the following crimes:

One count of attempted murder

One count of aggravated robbery

Two counts of robbery

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of arson

One count of grand theft

Both men pleaded not guilty during their arraignments.

A judge issued a $100,000 bond for Cochran and a $50,000 bond for DeJesus.

They allegedly forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the railroad tracks at W. 25th Street and Pearl Road in Cleveland.

The trio then beat the victim with guns and put him on the railroad tracks, with Parsons telling the victim, “if the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will,” according to O’Malley.

Before driving off in the victim’s car, which contained his two prosthetic legs, Parsons also threw the victim’s wheelchair in a ravine, according to O’Malley.

The victim managed to crawl to safety and call police. Police later found his vehicle burned near E. 59th Street and Park Avenue.

Parsons is also accused in the unrelated murder of a 23-year-old man on March 24 under the bridge by the same railroad tracks.

Parsons pleaded not guilty to all charges and was issued a $1,000,000 bond for the charges in the carjacking and $25,000 for the murder.

