2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 additional men charged in carjacking of Cleveland double amputee, leaving him on train tracks to die

Eric DeJesus and Nathan Cochran
Eric DeJesus and Nathan Cochran(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas this week indicted two additional men in the carjacking of a double amputee in February.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Aaron Parsons, 36, and two other men, approached the victim who was sitting in his car near E. 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 21.

RELATED: US Marshals: Cleveland carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die

Court records say 24-year-old Eric DeJesus and 23-year-old Nathan Cochran have also been charged in relation to the carjacking.

The grand jury on Monday indicted both men to the following crimes:

  • One count of attempted murder
  • One count of aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of robbery
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • One count of arson
  • One count of grand theft

Both men pleaded not guilty during their arraignments.

A judge issued a $100,000 bond for Cochran and a $50,000 bond for DeJesus.

They allegedly forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the railroad tracks at W. 25th Street and Pearl Road in Cleveland.

The trio then beat the victim with guns and put him on the railroad tracks, with Parsons telling the victim, “if the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will,” according to O’Malley.

Before driving off in the victim’s car, which contained his two prosthetic legs, Parsons also threw the victim’s wheelchair in a ravine, according to O’Malley.

The victim managed to crawl to safety and call police. Police later found his vehicle burned near E. 59th Street and Park Avenue.

Parsons is also accused in the unrelated murder of a 23-year-old man on March 24 under the bridge by the same railroad tracks.

Parsons pleaded not guilty to all charges and was issued a $1,000,000 bond for the charges in the carjacking and $25,000 for the murder.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker’s family files federal lawsuit against City of Akron
Carl & Louis Stokes are being featured at the E.131 St. at Glendale Avenue Northbound shelter
GCRTA celebrates Black history with new art at Union-Miles bus stops
Police said the stabbing reportedly happened at a party.
Police: Akron 30-year-old stabbed at party
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has partnered with the Union Miles Development...
GCRTA celebrates Black history with new art at Union-Miles bus shelters