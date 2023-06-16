2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 firefighters hospitalized after Kansas City wood pallet business fire

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department gives an update on the wood pallet warehouse fire. (KCTV)
By KCTV5 staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A large fire at a commercial building in Missouri drew dozens of firefighters, and hospitalized at least three on Thursday.

Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a fire at a wood pallet business in the 3500 block of Nicholson around noon.

Officials say three firefighters have been hospitalized and 10 others were treated for burns.

Flames from the building reached more than 100 feet high and smoke was seen for miles.

According to the fire department, the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building. There was also a propane tank on the site, but firefighters contained the fire from reaching that area.

No one was inside the business when the fire started, the fire department said.

Firefighter Jason Spreitzer told KCTV that firefighters on the scene tried to protect a business to the east of the fire where the heat, which he said is “well over” 3,000 degrees, is melting the metal siding. No other properties nearby were affected.

Spreitzer said 160 firefighters responded to the scene. He estimated the fire encompassed around 2,500 square feet.

He added the fire felt like an “intense sunburn” even from over 500 feet away.

“Crews have protected that side and they’ve done a fine job,” he said.

