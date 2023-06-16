GCRTA celebrates Black history with new art at Union-Miles bus stops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has partnered with the Union Miles Development Corporation to bring new art to six bus shelters in the Union-Miles neighborhood.

Six national and local historic individuals are being featured on shelters starting June 12.

Portraits of Stephanie Tubbs-Jones, Carl and Louis Stokes, Fred Hampton, Harriet Tubman, Malcom X and Barack Obama can be seen by riders on GCRTA’s #15 Union-Harvard, #19 Broadway, and #48 East 131st bus lines, RTA officials say.

Community forums held by UMDC fostered the idea of making bus stops an aesthetically pleasing place to wait, UMDC officials say.

The art for all bus stops was created by Mr. Soul, a Cleveland-based artist.

UMDC Executive Director Roshawn Sample says more art will be coming to the neighborhood bus stops.

“A project of this kind helps to build social capital and community investment while creating a branding opportunity for community members to feel pride in their neighborhood, and improve the quality of life,” said Sample.

