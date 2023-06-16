Guardians’ Triston McKenzie scratched with right elbow discomfort, Mike Zunino designated for assignment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians have announced the following moves prior to tonight’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Triston McKenzie is still on the roster, but he was scratched from tonight’s start due to right elbow discomfort. Touki Toussaint was brought up from Triple-A Columbus and will start Game 1 in Arizona. McKenzie (2 starts, 4.50 ERA), was preparing to start for the third time this season. He was placed on the 60 day IL in the spring due to a shoulder injury.

Catcher Mike Zunino has been designated for assignment. He had been batting .177 with three home runs in 42 games, and he was also ineffective as a catcher.

The team also optioned pitcher Cody Morris to Triple-A Columbus.

