Head-on crash in North Collinwood sends 3 to the hospital

A head-on crash in North Collinwood sent three people to the hospital early Friday morning
A head-on crash in North Collinwood sent three people to the hospital early Friday morning(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A head-on crash in North Collinwood sent two teenagers and a 25-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition early Friday morning.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were both taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The head-on crash happened on East 152nd Street just before 1 a.m., officials say.

The 25-year-old man was transported to University Hospital in serious condition, EMS confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

