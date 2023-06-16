Head-on crash in North Collinwood sends 3 to the hospital
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A head-on crash in North Collinwood sent two teenagers and a 25-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition early Friday morning.
Cleveland EMS confirmed a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were both taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
The head-on crash happened on East 152nd Street just before 1 a.m., officials say.
The 25-year-old man was transported to University Hospital in serious condition, EMS confirmed.
