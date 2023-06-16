House fire in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood shuts down Quincy Avenue
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire closed Quincy Avenue in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood early Friday morning.
Both directions of traffic were blocked to fight the house fire.
Officials say the fire started around around 2 a.m..
Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the house fire at Quincy Avenue and East 84th Street.
Officials say the house was unoccupied and there were no injuries.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.