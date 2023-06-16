House fire in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood shuts down Quincy Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire closed Quincy Avenue in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood early Friday morning.

Both directions of traffic were blocked to fight the house fire.

Two Cleveland Policeman followed a smoke trail and found this working fire on Quincy and E84th street. The house was fully engulfed. It is reported to be vacant. Quincy is closed both ways. pic.twitter.com/zZjZ2XuQzJ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 16, 2023

Officials say the fire started around around 2 a.m..

Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the house fire at Quincy Avenue and East 84th Street.

Officials say the house was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

