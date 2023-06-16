2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jayland Walker’s family files federal lawsuit against City of Akron

Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Akron.

8 Akron police officers shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

RELATED: Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

A special grand jury selected by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on April 17 voted against indicting the officers.

The lawsuit filed by DiCello Levit, which names the officers involved in the shooting, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett, seeks at least $45 million in damages.

A statement from the firm says the officers used excessive force in the shooting.

19 News has reached out to the Akron Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

