Lightning strikes Downtown Cleveland Key Tower

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lightning struck the Key Tower as severe storms poured over Downtown Cleveland on Thursday night.

The striking moment was caught on camera around 9:30 p.m..

The immediate thunder following the shocking sight rattled downtown, stopping Clevelanders in their tracks.

You can hear a bit of that thunderous clap in this video posted by @mddie_t on Twitter:

The severe storms throughout Northeast Ohio have brought several reports of hail and tornado warnings.

[ 19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving through northeast Ohio; calm returns Friday ]

Storm damage has already been reported as well.

[ 19 FIRST ALERT: Videos show storm damage in Northeast Ohio & how you can stay safe ]

The severe weather has also left thousands of FirstEnergy customers in the dark for hours.

[ Thousands of Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers without power due to storm damage ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

