2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man charged in Cleveland fatal shooting of 30-year-old man

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday voted to indict a 33-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting on Cleveland’s West Side.

The grand jury voted to indict 33-year-old Jerome Lee on the following charges:

  • One count of aggravated murder, an unspecified felony
  • Two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies
  • Two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies
  • One count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony
  • Two counts of improperly discharging into habitation, both second-degree felonies
  • Two counts of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies

The June 6 shooting left 30-year-old Billy Legrone dead at the scene.

RELATED: 30-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

Lee will be arraigned on June 21.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Trees have fallen across Northeast Ohio following Thursday night's storm
Severe storm aftermath: how Thursday night’s weather left Northeast Ohio
Mosquitos can pose serious environmental and health risks, the Ohio EPA says.
Northeast Ohio counties awarded money to fight mosquitoes this summer
Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker’s family files federal lawsuit against City of Akron
Eric DeJesus and Nathan Cochran
2 additional men charged in carjacking of Cleveland double amputee, leaving him on train tracks to die