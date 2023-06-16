Man charged in Cleveland fatal shooting of 30-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday voted to indict a 33-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting on Cleveland’s West Side.

The grand jury voted to indict 33-year-old Jerome Lee on the following charges:

One count of aggravated murder, an unspecified felony

Two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies

Two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies

One count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony

Two counts of improperly discharging into habitation, both second-degree felonies

Two counts of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies

The June 6 shooting left 30-year-old Billy Legrone dead at the scene.

Lee will be arraigned on June 21.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.