Man charged in Cleveland fatal shooting of 30-year-old man
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday voted to indict a 33-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting on Cleveland’s West Side.
The grand jury voted to indict 33-year-old Jerome Lee on the following charges:
- One count of aggravated murder, an unspecified felony
- Two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies
- Two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies
- One count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony
- Two counts of improperly discharging into habitation, both second-degree felonies
- Two counts of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies
The June 6 shooting left 30-year-old Billy Legrone dead at the scene.
Lee will be arraigned on June 21.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.