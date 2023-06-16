2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery

A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Greenville, N.C. (Gray News) - A lottery winner in North Carolina says he plans to share some of his winnings with his family.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Randy Williams, 48, won a Cash 5 jackpot of $518,774 this week.

He told lottery officials that he woke up in the middle of the night on Wednesday to find that his numbers matched to hit the jackpot.

Williams said he couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw the amount he won.

“I just ran through the house hollering,” he said. “I woke my mom up.”

And Williams said he is going to help his mother purchase a home with the money.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” he said. “She’s very happy.”

Williams said he told his mom right away after he won.

“She was jumping up and down,” he said. “She was so excited.”

Williams bought the winning ticket on the lottery’s website for $1, according to officials.

“It was just a gut feeling. I always knew I was going to win,” he said.

The 48-year-old arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $369,627.

Cash 5 players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online.

Officials said the odds of winning the Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

