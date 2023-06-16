2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool today; pleasant weekend ahead

19 News First Alert Forecast generic
19 News First Alert Forecast generic(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrap around moisture from the system that caused the severe weather last night will be in place today. Widespread clouds most of the day with isolated showers. Breezy conditions as a north wind sets up at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will not warm up much today. High temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees area wide. The sky will start to clear out early this evening. Temperatures fall well into the 50s overnight. Big area of high pressure builds in this weekend. Sunshine tomorrow and Father’s Day. A partly cloudy sky Juneteenth. A slow warming trend in the forecast.

19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving through northeast Ohio; calm returns Friday