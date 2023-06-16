Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool today; pleasant weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrap around moisture from the system that caused the severe weather last night will be in place today. Widespread clouds most of the day with isolated showers. Breezy conditions as a north wind sets up at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will not warm up much today. High temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees area wide. The sky will start to clear out early this evening. Temperatures fall well into the 50s overnight. Big area of high pressure builds in this weekend. Sunshine tomorrow and Father’s Day. A partly cloudy sky Juneteenth. A slow warming trend in the forecast.

