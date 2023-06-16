2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Akron 30-year-old stabbed at party

Police said the stabbing reportedly happened at a party.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials are investigating a stabbing that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital early Friday morning.

Lt. Michael Miller said the stabbing happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Brown Street and Lovers Lane.

Police said the stabbing reportedly happened at a party.

Police said the victim was rushed to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Police confirmed the man is in serious condition.

Miller said investigators have not identified the circumstances of the stabbing.

Police also have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Tips can also be made anonymously to the Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

