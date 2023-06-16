2 Strong 4 Bullies
Programming note for ‘Jeopardy!’ due to June 15 weather

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WOIO is asking our viewers to please see below for a programming note in regards to “Jeopardy!”

Programming changes will occur due to severe weather on June 15 in Northeast Ohio.

We WILL air tonight’s JEOPARDY episode immediately following THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN from 1:37:28-2:07:28 AM. This will preempt the PAID half-hour that is on the log.  Opting to air JEOPARDY due to its sequential content.

Thank you.

