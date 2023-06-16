Severe storm aftermath: how Thursday night’s weather left Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A severe storm Thursday night has left many across Northeast Ohio without power while they begin to pick up the pieces of the wreckage left behind.

Multiple counties in Ohio are dealing with widespread damage after a night of tornado warnings and heavy rain.

Huron County

Hammering, drills and generators are all that can be heard as those in Huron County clean up after the mess from Thursday night’s storm.

The roof on a Huron County home blew off and hit the neighbors car and house, resting now in the front yard across the street.

“We got a warning that there was a tornado warning, I sent my kids inside after it starting hailing,” Huron County resident Natalieigh Schlette told 19 News.

“The clouds were really red, then the clouds were like and emerald green, we started hearing the wooshing sounds and the sirens started going off,” Schlette said.

2,000 people are without power in the area, down from 3,000 Friday morning.

Downed powerlines and trees are making clean up in North Fairfield difficult.

Some neighbors say the power company said it may take a few days for per to come back on.

While a tornado touchdown has not been confirmed, some reported to 19 News that they heard a train-like sound during the storm.

Sandusky County

Structures were toppled by Thursday night’s wind and hail in Sandusky County.

19 News found sheet metal and wood scattered across a field in Vickery Friday morning.

Sandusky County Sherriff’s Department Chief Deputy Edward Hastings told 19 News there have been no injuries or evacuations in the area, but some people that live on the east end of the county have been without power since 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Ottawa County

A family in Ottawa County walked out of there house after the storm to find they were left with a downed tree and toppled barn in their yard.

The windows on their new cars were blown out and the yard was left a mess.

“People are fortunate no one was hurt, considering the extend of the damage we’ve seen,” an Ottawa official told 19 News.

the National Weather Service is expected to make the decision as to whether or not a tornado hit the area.

Stay safe with the 19 News First Alert Guide (WOIO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.