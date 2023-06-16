Thousands without power due to storm damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power due to the severe storms that are currently moving through the area.

As of 8:30 pm there are just over 25,000 customers with no power.

CUYAHOGA 4,811

ERIE 1,556

HURON 3,390

LUCAS 9,033

OTTAWA 2,102

SANDUSKY 3,676

You can find a complete list of current power outages on FirstEnergy’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.