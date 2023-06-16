Thousands without power due to storm damage
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power due to the severe storms that are currently moving through the area.
As of 8:30 pm there are just over 25,000 customers with no power.
CUYAHOGA 4,811
ERIE 1,556
HURON 3,390
LUCAS 9,033
OTTAWA 2,102
SANDUSKY 3,676
You can find a complete list of current power outages on FirstEnergy’s website.
