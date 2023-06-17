2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 armed men on the run after a Medina County home invasion

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wearing ski masks and armed with guns are involved in a violent home invasion in the 9000 block of Daniels Road in Westfield Township, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Department.

The break-in occurred at around 1:50 AM on Friday in the small community near Seville.

During the home invasion, the suspects entered the house and demanded money.

One of the suspects struck a female resident in the head with a gun, before fleeing the scene, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The vehicle the suspects were riding in was last spotted going westbound on Mud Lake Road.

Robin Wild who lives on Daniels Road was shocked to hear about the violent attack, “That’s terrifying because we’ve had petty crimes over the years, but never anything with weapons involved - never.”

At this time police have no further description of the suspects or the vehicle they were riding in.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects or solve this case is encouraged to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. Please contact Detective Curtin at (330) 725-9116.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

