33-year-old woman shot and killed at Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot and killed at a Lakewood home Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ridgewood Avenue around 550pm.

When police arrived on scene they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest in the backyard of the house, according to a press release.

She was transported to Metro Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, they took three people to police headquarters for questioning.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim had been arguing with residents of a home when shots were fired.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, investigators are working to determine what the argument was about as well as who fired the gunshots.

The people who were questioned were released and no charges are pending at this time.

The woman’s identity is not being released pending notification of her family.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

