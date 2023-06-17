2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

33-year-old woman shot and killed at Lakewood home

Lakewood homicide
Lakewood homicide(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot and killed at a Lakewood home Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ridgewood Avenue around 550pm.

When police arrived on scene they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest in the backyard of the house, according to a press release.

She was transported to Metro Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, they took three people to police headquarters for questioning.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim had been arguing with residents of a home when shots were fired.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, investigators are working to determine what the argument was about as well as who fired the gunshots.

The people who were questioned were released and no charges are pending at this time.

The woman’s identity is not being released pending notification of her family.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
National Weather Service: 5 homes, 7 barns damaged in Ottawa County tornado
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Arrest scam threatens medical professionals, targets several Northeast Ohio victims every day
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Jayland Walker’s family files federal lawsuit against city of Akron
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
National Weather Service says E-2 tornado touched down in Ottawa County
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Country Fest in Stark County providing options after storms shut down Thursday concert