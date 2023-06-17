2 Strong 4 Bullies
Country Fest in Stark County providing options after storms shut down Thursday concert

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Country Fest at Clay’s Park is offering certain ticket-holders a mulligan after Thursday’s storm cancelled country singer Kane Brown’s performance.

“If you have a Thursday-only, we’ll let you choose to come back Friday or Saturday if you want to,” said co-owner of the Country Fest Aaron Green.

Yesterday’s rainfall, high winds and lightning were enough to cancel Brown’s segment of the show. According to the fest program, he was slated to take the stage at 10 p.m.

19 News spoke to fest-goers Friday, who described the venues damp conditions.

“That steady, pouring rain,” one visitor said. “We had this [canopy] up and it was just pooling and dumping, you know?”

The visitor complained that Thursday’s messaging on behalf of the concert staff was confusing: “We were getting mixed information...we were here almost until midnight when we got word that it was cancelled.”

Green explained his team closely monitored the storms path every 15 minutes.

“Another storm popped up and we were unable to continue for the evening.”

Brown will now not perform in this year’s Country Fest; event managers confirmed he’s currently out of the state.

“We don’t get a reschedule date, so that’s kind of the unfortunate thing with outdoor venues,” Green said.

Country Fest 2023 will run through Saturday, July 17th.

