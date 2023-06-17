East Cleveland house fire kills 2

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died as a result of a house fire in East Cleveland on Saturday.

East Cleveland firefighters said the fire occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of E. 135th Street.

Firefighters said they transported two people to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

Firefighters did not specify the cause of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

