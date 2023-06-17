2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Father’s Day forecast

Northeast Ohio Weather: Father’s Day forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Father's Day forecast
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mainly Sunny but hazy skies today will include highs in the low to mid-70s.

Starlit skies tonight will allow lows in the mid-50s.

Father’s Day will feature mainly sunny skies and highs approaching 80.

Fair skies Sunday night will couple with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will finalize spring with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mainly sunny but hazy skies today will include highs in the low to mid-70s.

