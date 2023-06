PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department this week welcomed its newest set of paws that is ready enforce the laws.

The department said K9 Daxter and his handler both graduated from their training on Friday.

Officers said Daxter’s addition came thanks to donations from the Parma Rotary Club.

The Parma Police welcomes the newest K-9 team to the K-9 Unit's ranks. The funds for K-9 Daxter were donated by the... Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Friday, June 16, 2023

