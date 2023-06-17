Police: 2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have launched an investigation into a shooting early Saturday morning that left at least two people injured in Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police dispatchers told 19 News the shooting happened at approximately 5:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 80th Street, in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Police confirmed at least two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified the victims or their current conditions.

Police also have not clarified the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

