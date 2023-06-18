$13,000 in gift cards, $1,000 cash, Hashish seized in Portage County traffic stop

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rootstown Township traffic stop led to the seizure of $13,000 worth of prepaid debit cards, $1,000 cash, and hashish, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies assigned to the P.A.C.E. (Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit conducted the traffic stop on I-76 eastbound for misdemeanor traffic violations on June 13, PCSO said.

PCSO said deputies identified the three men inside the car as New York residents.

While talking to the occupants, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the car, according to PCSO.

PCSO stated a search of the car led to deputies finding the following:

  • Dozens of prepaid Visa debit cards totaling nearly $13,000
  • Over $1,000 in cash
  • Solid Hashish
  • Digital scale covered in marijuana residue
  • Marijuana drug paraphernalia
  • Plastic bag containing Xanax
  • Large amount of merchandise from retail establishments

Deputies recovered paperwork throughout the investigation and learned that the three men in the car are involved in a complex scam involving fraudulent coupons and prepaid Visa debit cards, PCSO stated.

PCSO said all items were seized and the investigation continues.

