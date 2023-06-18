31-year-old man shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Sunday morning.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 148th Street, in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

EMS confirmed they transported the man to University Hospitals with gunshot wounds.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

