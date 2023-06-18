2 Strong 4 Bullies
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland children

Suspect were taken by mother, father may be a accomplice
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children that were taken by their mother, according to Cleveland Police.

Police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez(WOIO)

Both children have black hair and brown eyes there is no other description information for the children at this time.

The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas, and their father 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez both of Cleveland may have helped, according to police.

Christian Elain Salinas
Christian Elain Salinas(WOIO)

Salinas is 5 foot 1, weighs 130 lbs has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez is 5 foot 1, weighs 130 lbs has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Camry with a missing passenger side view mirror with an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.

Amber Alert vehicle
Amber Alert vehicle(CLEVELAND POLICE)

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

