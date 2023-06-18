Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland children
Suspect were taken by mother, father may be a accomplice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children that were taken by their mother, according to Cleveland Police.
Police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.
Both children have black hair and brown eyes there is no other description information for the children at this time.
The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas, and their father 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez both of Cleveland may have helped, according to police.
Salinas is 5 foot 1, weighs 130 lbs has brown hair and brown eyes.
Lopez is 5 foot 1, weighs 130 lbs has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Camry with a missing passenger side view mirror with an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.
