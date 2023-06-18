Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children that were taken by their mother, according to Cleveland Police.

Police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez (WOIO)

Both children have black hair and brown eyes there is no other description information for the children at this time.

The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas, and their father 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez both of Cleveland may have helped, according to police.

Christian Elain Salinas (WOIO)

Salinas is 5 foot 1, weighs 130 lbs has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez is 5 foot 1, weighs 130 lbs has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Camry with a missing passenger side view mirror with an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.

Amber Alert vehicle (CLEVELAND POLICE)

