Cleveland Guardians C Bo Naylor officially called up

FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor warms up before the team's baseball game against the...
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor warms up before the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Oct. 2, 2022. The Guardians called up catching prospect Naylor on Saturday, June 17, one day after they designated Mike Zunino for assignment. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s officially ‘Bo-Time’ in Cleveland after the Guardians officially called C Bo Naylor up to their roster on Sunday.

Naylor, the team’s No. 3 prospect and brother of 1B Josh, got the nod one day after the Guardians designated Mike Zunino for assignment.

The 23-year-old held a batting average of .253 prior for the Columbus Clippers before joining the major leagues.

The Guardians are set to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at 4:10 p.m.

