Cleveland Guardians C Bo Naylor officially called up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s officially ‘Bo-Time’ in Cleveland after the Guardians officially called C Bo Naylor up to their roster on Sunday.

Naylor, the team’s No. 3 prospect and brother of 1B Josh, got the nod one day after the Guardians designated Mike Zunino for assignment.

The 23-year-old held a batting average of .253 prior for the Columbus Clippers before joining the major leagues.

The Guardians are set to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at 4:10 p.m.

