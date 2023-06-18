Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 2 women, 1 man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning sent a man and two women to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 2:28 a.m. in the 11900 block of Miles Avenue.

EMS said they transported a 36-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center, along with a 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman to University Hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Their current conditions are currently unknown.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

