2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 2 women, 1 man

A shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning sent a man and two women to the hospital.
A shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning sent a man and two women to the hospital.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning sent a man and two women to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 2:28 a.m. in the 11900 block of Miles Avenue.

EMS said they transported a 36-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center, along with a 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman to University Hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Their current conditions are currently unknown.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest
Troopers said Saturday’s crash is the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year.
Stark County motorcycle crash kills 64-year-old rider, troopers say
Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest
2 die in East Cleveland house fire