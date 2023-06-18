Northeast Ohio Weather: Another warming trend on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Father’s Day will feature mainly sunny skies and highs around 80.

Starlit skies tonight will couple with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will finalize spring with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Can’t rule out a stray storm on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

We welcome summer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.