2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma Heights ambulance crushes woman to death

Parma Heights fire department short staffed and it may affect Parma Fire
Parma Heights fire department short staffed and it may affect Parma Fire
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights ambulance on Saturday crushed a woman to death as it was pulling away from a scene.

Police Det. Adam Sloan said the incident happened at 9 p.m. at an apartment building in the 10000 block of West Ridgewood Drive after paramedics received a call from a concerned neighbor that the 68-year-old may have fallen.

Sloan said police had to force themselves into the home and found the woman conscious and breathing.

The woman refused treatment from the Parma Heights Fire Department and refused to be transported to a local hospital for evaluations, police say.

Police said while first responders began to leave the scene, the woman went outside of the apartment and walked up to the passenger side of the ambulance and fell again.

Sloan said the paramedics, who were unaware the woman was trying to make contact with them, pulled away and crushed the woman.

Officials confirmed the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Sloan said there is no indication of recklessness or negligence from members of the Parma Heights Fire Department.

Police say the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Parma Heights Police Department Detective Bureau and the Southwest Accident Group are leading the investigation on the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest
Police lights generic
Portage County firefighter facing multiple criminal charges following altercation
Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 148th...
31-year-old man shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Troopers said Saturday’s crash is the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year.
Stark County motorcycle crash kills 64-year-old rider, troopers say