Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest

(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Akron Saturday afternoon hospitalized a 15-year-old boy, according to police.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting happened at around 4:38 p.m. near Stoner Street and Orlando Avenue, on the southeast end of the S. Hawkins Community Park.

Miller said police arrived and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest, and first responders transported him to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed detectives are still working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

