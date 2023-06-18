2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Portage County firefighter facing multiple criminal charges following altercation

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County firefighter is facing multiple criminal charges after being arraigned this week.

A judge in the Ravenna Municipal Court charged Streetsboro 35-year-old Jason Dailey, an Aurora firefighter, on June 16 for second-degree felonious assault and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, according to court records.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred on June 11, court records say.

Dailey pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment hearing and was released on $75,000 bond.

19 News has reached out to the Aurora Fire Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest
Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 148th...
31-year-old man shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Troopers said Saturday’s crash is the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year.
Stark County motorcycle crash kills 64-year-old rider, troopers say
A shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning sent a man and two women to the hospital.
Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 2 women, 1 man