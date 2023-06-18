Portage County firefighter facing multiple criminal charges following altercation

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County firefighter is facing multiple criminal charges after being arraigned this week.

A judge in the Ravenna Municipal Court charged Streetsboro 35-year-old Jason Dailey, an Aurora firefighter, on June 16 for second-degree felonious assault and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, according to court records.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred on June 11, court records say.

Dailey pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment hearing and was released on $75,000 bond.

