2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stark County motorcycle crash kills 64-year-old rider, troopers say

Troopers said Saturday’s crash is the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year.
Troopers said Saturday’s crash is the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following a motorcycle crash in Stark County Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened at 3:36 p.m. on Whipple Avenue and 4th Street NW in Perry Township.

Troopers said an Acura sedan, driven by a 38-year-old Canton woman, was making a left turn onto 4th Street when the driver failed to yield and turned into the front of the motorcycle.

The 64-year-old motorcyclist struck the Acura and was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

Canton Township EMS transported the rider, identified as Robert Dennis, from Canton, to Aultman Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Dennis did not have a helmet on at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

Troopers said Saturday’s crash, the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year, is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest
A shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning sent a man and two women to the hospital.
Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 2 women, 1 man
Police: Akron teenager shot in the chest
2 die in East Cleveland house fire