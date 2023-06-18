Stark County motorcycle crash kills 64-year-old rider, troopers say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following a motorcycle crash in Stark County Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened at 3:36 p.m. on Whipple Avenue and 4th Street NW in Perry Township.

Troopers said an Acura sedan, driven by a 38-year-old Canton woman, was making a left turn onto 4th Street when the driver failed to yield and turned into the front of the motorcycle.

The 64-year-old motorcyclist struck the Acura and was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

Canton Township EMS transported the rider, identified as Robert Dennis, from Canton, to Aultman Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Dennis did not have a helmet on at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

Troopers said Saturday’s crash, the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year, is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

