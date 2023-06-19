2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead on Cleveland’s West Side
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead following an incident on Cleveland’s West Side.

The victim was found in the 8400 block of Dennison Avenue, in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Police say they received a call for service at 4:23 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Police have not released any information regarding the death.

Officers have Denison Avenue blocked off from W. 82nd Street to W. 86th Street.

19 News crews are on the scene learning more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

