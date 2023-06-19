19 Troubleshooters get answers for Maple Heights tenants dealing with trash problem

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at a Maple Heights condo are dealing with a smelly situation that seems to only be getting worse.

Trash piled on top of a dumpster hasn’t been taken out in months.

With no where else to turn, they called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“I don’t want to live like this,” said Tenant Andre Kimble. “I don’t even want to have any company.”

Andre Kimble has had enough.

He said it’s been two months since the trash in the dumpster at the Maple Park Drive Condos has been dumped and it’s starting to attract some unwanted visitors.

“I have seen raccoons,” said Kimble. “I have seen possums. I have seen rats struggling around in that trash as you see. And uh, it’s becoming a problem.”

A problem Kimble can’t seem to find any help with.

“As far as tenants, we can’t get anything done because nobody wants to tell us anything.”

You see, the maintenance at these condos are paid for by the Maple Park Condominium Owners’ Association.

They’ve had issues in the past staying on top of bills. We were out for the gas getting shut off back in January.

After digging deeper Sunday, we found out the association has new leadership.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, as of less than a week ago, the new statutory agent is Beatrice Wilson.

We were able to get in touch with her.

She told us she and the president of the association were just able to open an account Friday.

Tackling the trash problem is the first thing on their agenda.

Finally some answers for Kimble and the other tenants.

As always, we’ll stay on top of this until these plans become action.

