28-year-old man dies in Lorain’s 4th fatal crash of 2023

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The fourth fatal traffic crash in the city of Lorain this year claimed the life of a 28-year-old man, Lorain Police confirmed.

The Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau was sent to the area of Kolbe Road and Rossi Way at approximately 10:35 p.m. on June 17, Reconstructionist Sgt. Kyle Gelenius stated.

The initial investigation determined a red 2005 Dodge Neon was heading northbound on Kolbe Road, Gelenius said.

After passing the Oakcrest Drive intersection, the car failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove off the right side of the road, according to Gelenius.

Gelenius stated the car then lost control, struck a culvert, overturned, and came to a final rest right-side-up in the front yard of a home in the 4100 block of Kolbe Road.

Lorain Police identified the driver as a 23-year-old Vermilion man who suffered serious injuries and was taken to UH Elyria Medical Center.

The Lorain Fire Department had to extract the front seat passenger from the car before he was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, said Gelenius.

Gelenius confirmed he died from his injuries at the hospital, and his body was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office.

Lorain Police identified the passenger as 28-year-old Trent Neal of Lorain.

The road was shut down for about four hours while the crash scene was investigated and processed for physical evidence, according to Gelenius.

Gelenius stated excessive speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in the crash while alcohol and/or drugs are also suspected factors at this point in the ongoing investigation by the Lorain Police Department’s Traffic Bureau.

Lorain Police urge anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone who may have information is asked to call Sgt. Gelenius or Officer Bohaty at 440-204-2115.

